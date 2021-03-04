Tate Beats Fort Walton Beach; Escambia Tops Northview

March 4, 2021

Tate 15, Fort Walton Beach 1

With an explosive 10-run fifth inning, the Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton Beach 15-1 Wednesday night.

Jordan Jardon gave up one run on three hits in three innings while striking out two on the mound for Tate. Tucker Griffin and Joseph Pusateri closed out the game in relief.

Jadon Fryman, Frankie Randall, Drew Reaves and Jackson Penton had multiple hits for the Aggies. Fryman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Tate.

Escambia 7, Northview 5

The Escambia Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs 7-5 Wednesday night in Pensacola.

The Chiefs tied it up at three in the top of the third when an error scored three runs for Northview, but Escambia took the lead for good with a run in the fourth.

Northview’s Clay Allen allowed four hit and four runs over five innings. Kaden Odom and Jamarkus took the mound in relief.

Odom, Bryce Korinchak, and Aron Chavira had one hit each for the Chiefs.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton 15-1 Wednesday night. Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

