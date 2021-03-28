Tate Aggies Beat Fort Walton Beach 7-4 Saturday Night At Blue Wahoos Stadium (With Gallery)

March 28, 2021

The Tate Aggies left Blue Wahoos Stadium with a 7-4 win over Fort Walton Beach Saturday night.

Tucker Griffin pitched the win for the Aggies, allowing no hit, no runs and striking out one. Tanner Rouchon, Colton Swiers and Jackson Penton took to the mound in relief, and Jadon Frymon earned the save with the last three outs for Tate.

Zak Licastro led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-3 with a couple of RBIs. Dylan Godwin, Drew Reaves and Fryman had a couple of hits each for Tate, as Penton recorded one.

For more photos, click here.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

