State Attorney To Continue Prosecution Of Four Suspects After Attempted Homicide Victim Dies In Unrelated Wreck

Despite the recent death of an attempted homicide victim in an unrelated traffic crash, the State Attorney’s Office plans to continue with the prosecution of four people in connection with a 2018 Walnut Hill double shooting that left another man dead.

Troy Dewayne Boutwell was killed March 13 in a single vehicle wreck on Highway 4A about three miles west of Century (pictured above). He was pronounced deceased at the scene; there were no passengers in the vehicle. [Read more...]

In June 2018, Dalton Davis was found dead in a truck in Brushy Creek on Deere Creek Road near Atmore. Boutwell was found in critical near the road after crawling from the truck but survived his injuries. They were shot nine miles away at a home on Highway 164 near Walnut Hill (pictured bottom), according to investigators.

“We are aware of the death of one of the victims in this case. We are continuing to review and prepare the case for trial,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told NorthEscambia.com. “At this time we intend to move forward to trial on this case.”

Christopher Alan Stacey was charged with homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the 2018 case. His ex-wife, Jessica Nicole Thomas, was charged with accessory after the fact to homicide and accessory after the fact to attempted homicide for the shooting at her home on Highway 164. Stacey’s son, James Logan Stacey, and Alexis Ileene Shiffner Cain were both charged with accessory to homicide and accessory to attempted homicide.

Christopher Alan Stacey is due in court for a docket hearing in June; the other three defendants are scheduled for court appearances in April. Trial dates have not been set.

Pictured below: Christopher Alan Stacey was seated on a bucket across the road from the residence watching as investigators processed the crime scene, while his son James Logan Stacey sat a wooden chair in front of a neighboring home. Pictured middle below: A deputy questions Jessica Thomas as she sits inside a patrol vehicle in Walnut Hill. Pictured bottom: Investigators say two men were shot inside this home on Highway 164 in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.