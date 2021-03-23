Several Inches Of Rain, Flooding Possible Over The Next Several Days

A multi-day heavy rain event is expected to unfold across the area this week. Heavy rain combined with saturated soil conditions will result in the potential for flash flooding.

The rain will continue into the weekend; we don’t dry out again until early next week.

In addition to the flooding, there is the potential fora severe thunderstorm and tornado event on Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.