Sacred Heart Now Scheduling Vaccination Appointments For Anyone 18 And Older

March 29, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone age 18 and older  beginning next Monday, April 5, and Ascension Sacred Heart is now scheduling appointments now for 10,000 doses of the vaccine.

The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two shots.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at www.GetSacredHeartCare.com.

In Pensacola, clinics for Florida residents 18 and older will be held at Olive Baptist Church on:

  • April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m

Written by William Reynolds 

 