Ribbon Cutting Next Week For New $142 Million Escambia County Correctional Facility

A ribbon cutting will be held next week for the new $142 million Escambia County Correctional Facility.

The new 304,067 square foot, four story structure facility replaces the Central Booking and Detention Center that was destroyed by an explosion in 2014.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29, outside the new facility entrance at 3080 North Pace Boulevard.

The new Escambia County Correctional Facility will not replace the current jail, which was constructed in the 1980s. The two buildings are connected by an enclosed corridor. Inmates will be divided between the two buildings based up on their security classification. Main services such as food and laundry will be in the new building.

The first inmates are expected to be moved into the new facility in early April.