Ransom Middle Offers After School Tutoring Program, With Snacks

Ransom Middle School will be providing snacks at an after school tutoring program.

Ransom Middle School started the program for traditional and remote students who need additional academic interventions. The program operates Mondays through Thursdays at 4:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will now start with a snack provided through the Afterschool Meals Program.

“This program is serving students who need to improve grades in any core subject. Our goal is to give students an opportunity to improve their grades so that they can earn credit for the course for the year. being able to add a healthy snack will help students focus on learning,” Ransom Assistant Principal Adrienne Green said.