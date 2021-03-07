President Of FloridaWest Board Submits Resignation

Karen Sindel, president of the FloridaWest board of directors, has submitted her resignation.

Sindel announced her resignation from the volunteer position during an Escambia County Commission public form.

She said Escambia County needs an overall strategic plan economic growth that would including funding new, and improving existing, infrastructure. She also commended commissioners for the numerous opportunities afforded to local citizens to offer their input into the planning.

“And now, it is time for another citizen to step up and continue the effort. I am offering my resignation 60 days from this evening, or earlier if a new board member is appointed. Thank you,” Sindell said before turning and walking out of commission chambers.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance was created in October 2014 when economic development was separated and moved out from under the present-day Greater Pensacola Chamber. FloridaWest EDA operates as a publicly/privately-funded organization.

The mission of FloridaWest EDA is to promote industry and commerce, enhance the business climate and stimulate economic prosperity, support workforce development, promote community development and encourage political action.