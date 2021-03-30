Pensacola State To Hold In-Person Graduation At Bay Center

Pensacola State College has announced it will hold in-person commencement exercises in May for three graduation classes.

The ceremonies will be held Sunday, May 9 at the Pensacola Bay Center for students who graduated Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and students graduating Summer 2021.

The graduation begins at 3 p.m. in-person, and it will also be live streamed.

Graduates who plan to attend the in-person event must RSVP and are limited to six guests each. Beginning on April 26, students can pick up tickets for guests from the Admissions Office, Building 2, on the Pensacola campus.

All attendees must wear face masks and follow social distancing protocol. No hand shaking will take place during the ceremony. Also, graduates and their guests will not be allowed to congregate and will be directed to go directly to their vehicles following the event.

“Flash” Gordon Sprague, a businessman, philanthropist, farmer and former NASCAR driver, will be the guest speaker.

Pictured: Pensacola State College’s Spring 2020 graduation. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.