Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson Won’t Seek Second Term
March 29, 2021
Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday morning that he will not seek a second term.
He made the announcement at a Monday morning press conference, citing the direction and divisiveness of government and elections. Robinson cited the controversy over the city’s mask mandate as one example. He said the overall tone is shifting toward political and individual agendas becoming more important than the good of the city.
Robinson is in his first term as Pensacola mayor. He previously served for 12 years as an Escambia County Commissioner.
The Pensacola mayor’s seat will appear on the 2022 ballot.
He also saw the handwriting on the wall.
Writing on the Wall, old Grover read the Writing on the Wall.
Grover, your time in politics is over and you need to focus on other things.
Best wishes to you, you made a good decision for all of us.
Awesome!
We’re sorry to hear that sir I’m sure the salary is not worth the suffering you have to go through God bless you
Good!