Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson Won’t Seek Second Term

March 29, 2021

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday morning that he will not seek a second term.

He made the announcement at a Monday morning press conference, citing the direction and divisiveness of government and elections. Robinson cited the controversy over the city’s mask mandate as one example. He said the overall tone is shifting toward political and individual agendas becoming more important than the good of the city.

Robinson is in his first term as Pensacola mayor. He previously served for 12 years as an Escambia County Commissioner.

The Pensacola mayor’s seat will appear on the 2022 ballot.

Comments

5 Responses to “Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson Won’t Seek Second Term”

  1. tg on March 29th, 2021 1:16 pm

    He also saw the handwriting on the wall.

  2. Anne on March 29th, 2021 1:12 pm

    Writing on the Wall, old Grover read the Writing on the Wall.
    Grover, your time in politics is over and you need to focus on other things.
    Best wishes to you, you made a good decision for all of us.

  3. perdido j on March 29th, 2021 12:50 pm

    Awesome!

  4. Susan Tucker on March 29th, 2021 12:43 pm

    We’re sorry to hear that sir I’m sure the salary is not worth the suffering you have to go through God bless you

  5. Chris on March 29th, 2021 12:16 pm

    Good!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 