Northview Completes Two Game Sweep Of Baker With 8-1 Win

March 13, 2021

The Northview Chiefs completed a two-game sweep over the Baker Gators 8-1 Friday night in Baker.

Kaden Odom took the win on the hill for the Chiefs, going six and a third innings while allowing one run on four hits and striking out three. Josh Landis tossed two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out one.

Rustin Pope was 2-3 at the plate for Northview with one run and one RBI. Jamarkus Jefferson was 1-2 with one and three RBIs; Odom was 1-3 with two runs and one RBI; Bryce Korinchak was 1-4 with a run; Trent Knighten had two runs, and Cody Thomas had a run.

Northview won the first game of the series Thursday night 5-4 over Baker.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 