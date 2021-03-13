Northview Completes Two Game Sweep Of Baker With 8-1 Win

The Northview Chiefs completed a two-game sweep over the Baker Gators 8-1 Friday night in Baker.

Kaden Odom took the win on the hill for the Chiefs, going six and a third innings while allowing one run on four hits and striking out three. Josh Landis tossed two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out one.

Rustin Pope was 2-3 at the plate for Northview with one run and one RBI. Jamarkus Jefferson was 1-2 with one and three RBIs; Odom was 1-3 with two runs and one RBI; Bryce Korinchak was 1-4 with a run; Trent Knighten had two runs, and Cody Thomas had a run.

Northview won the first game of the series Thursday night 5-4 over Baker.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.