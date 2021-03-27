Navy Federal, Baptist Health Care Team Up To Vaccinate Workforce

It’s a combined effort between the two largest non-governmental employers in the region to vaccinate workers in an effort to achieve overall community vaccination.

Baptist Health Care (BHC) and Navy Federal Credit Union are working together to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Navy Federal team members and their families.

“Vaccination is critical to our efforts to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that our community is safe, healthy and able to move more quickly to returning to a more normal way of life,” said Scott Raynes, executive vice president of Baptist Health Care. “Doing all we can to ensure the safety of our local workforce is essential to driving our economy. As COVID-19 numbers decline and our local economy looks to return to full force, we are excited to serve Navy Federal and other community employers in helping them and their employees find a new normal.”

Navy Federal is providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated. Navy Federal team members and their family members who meet the current Florida guidelines for receiving the vaccine will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment through BHC’s existing scheduling portals which include online, email and phone. Vaccinations will initially be administered at BHC facilities. As state guidelines are adjusted to open eligibility to more people, large-scale on-site vaccination clinics will be offered to reach an even broader number of Navy Federal employees and their families.

“This relationship with Baptist Health Care allows us to continue to help our team through the pandemic, making it simpler for them to get a vaccine for themselves or their family,” said Kara Cardona, senior vice president of Greater Pensacola for Navy Federal Credit Union. “We’re thankful to our local healthcare community for its incredible response to this health crisis, and we hope everyone does their part to keep the community safe from COVID-19.”

