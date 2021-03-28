Molino Man Charged With Drug Trafficking, Weapons Offense After Hotel Search Warrant

A Molino man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges, including drug trafficking, after a search warrant was executed at a Pensacola hotel, and a Pensacola woman is also facing charges.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in the 3900 block of Barrancas Avenue. Two people, Damion Tobias Bryant of Molino 32-year old Kiersten Marie Heusohn of Pensacola, were inside the room at the time, an arrest report states.

According to investigators, Bryant possessed approximately 267.8 grams of methamphetamine, 37.37 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 12.1 grams of synthetic marijuana, 22 grams of marijuana, 265 whole and 37 partial Alprazolam pills and two oxycodone pills.

In addition, deputies reported finding $1,475 in cash in the room and a .45 caliber pistol in a pool.

Bryant was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of evidence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $240,000 bond.

Heusohn was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic heroin and destruction of evidence. She was released from jail on a $102,500 bond.

Bryant has eight prior felony convictions, according to his arrest report.