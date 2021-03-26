Man Struck And Killed By Truck On South Main Street In Atmore

March 26, 2021

A man was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Friday morning in Atmore.

It happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Main Street, near David’s Catfish House.

Atmore Police arrived to find 31-year old Clemente Terrance Sims of Iron City, Georgia, under the vehicle’s trailer, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Sims was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Brooks said the APD investigation is continuing.

File photo.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 