Man Found Guilty Of Assaulting Escambia County Deputies

An Escambia County jury has found a man guilty of the October 29 assault of deputies outside a gas station.

Jeffery Lamar Andrew Hall was convicted of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer (two counts), battery on law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will sentenced on May 20.

On October 5, 2019, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy Aaron Myers was dispatched to a Tom Thumb on West Highway 98 for a possible burglary in process. The incident began when Myers arrived and approached a car and observed the defendant in the passenger seat inhaling from a glass smoking pipe.

Myers informed Hall that he was being arrested for a narcotics violation and that he needed to exit the car.

Hall refused and began punching and kicking the deputy. Hall continued to fight deputies and pulled out a box cutter that cut Myers. The deputies were able to finally subdue Hall with the use of a taser.

The glass pipe contained methamphetamine.