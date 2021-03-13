Local Governments To Share In Millions From American Rescue Plan

Local governments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will receive funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The money will be distributed as follows:

Escambia County — $61.7 million

Pensacola — $19.1 million

Century — $780,000

Santa Rosa County — $35.7 million

Milton — $4.4 millon

Gulf Breeze — $2.9 million

Jay $270,000

According to the the bill, the funds can be used:

to respond to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID–19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the State, territory, or Tribal government that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;

for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such State, territory, or Tribal government due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the State, territory, or Tribal government prior to the emergency; or

to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Each local government will receive half of the funds this year and the other half within a year of their first payment. The deadline to spend the money won’t be until 2024.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law Thursday, providing $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 stimulus money.