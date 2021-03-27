Landis Walk-Off Gives Northview District Win Over Central

Northview 10, Central 9

The Northview Chiefs beat Central with a walk-off win on a Josh Landis hit Friday night in Bratt.

Central held a commanding 9-1 lead after one inning. Northview battled back, scoring runs in every inning except the sixth.

Jamarkus Jefferson went five innings for the Chiefs, allowing nine runs on three hits and striking out three. Landis pitched two, allowing no hits and striking out three.

Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Kaden Odom, and Wyatt Scruggs had two hits each for the Chiefs.

Central 5, Northview 4 (JV)