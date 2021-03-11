IMPACT 100 To Award Over $1.1 Million In Grants To 11 Community Groups

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a local women’s philanthropic organization, announced Wednesday evening that they have a total of 1,120 members for 2021.

That means IMPACT 100 will give back $1,120,000 by awarding 11 transformative project grants of $101,820 each to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in October.

This is the 18th year IMPACT 100 will have awarded grants to local nonprofit organizations. After awarding the 2021 grants, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will have funded 131 grants, totaling $13,950,000.

“What a wonderful, giving community we live in! The spirit of philanthropy is alive and well among us as demonstrated by the 1,120 women who have chosen to be a part of IMPACT 100 in 2021. Through our collective giving over 17 years of supporting nonprofit organizations in our two-county area, we have contributed $12,830,000 to our community. This coming October when we award grants to eleven nonprofit organizations, our total economic impact will reach almost $14 million,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “The women of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area continue to help our nonprofit organizations launch truly transformative projects that benefit thousands of people, young and old, in our communities.”

In October, IMPACT 100 will award two grants in each of five focus areas: Arts, Culture and History; Education; Environment, Recreation and Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness. One additional grant will be awarded in one of the five focus areas for a total of 11 transformative grants.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will host a free Nonprofit Webinar for those considering applying for a grant on Tuesday, April 20 via Zoom.

