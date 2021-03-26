GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Is Friday And Saturday In Molino

The 2021 Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization will take place Friday and Saturday in Molino.

Two Tate High School seniors, Jessica Conti (pictured top) and Hannah Thorne (pictured below), have participated in the show for the past 10 years.

Between them they have shown in every category — rabbits, chickens, goats, lambs, pigs, heifers, and steers. Both dedicated Escambia County 4-H members say they have grown substantially from their projects. Both Jessica and Hannah have won the GCA & NRYO Spirit Award and Jessica also won the Bobby Gindl Hog Scholarship.

They have both raised grand champion hogs. Jessica has also raised a grand champion steer and was awarded Steer of the Year for 2019.

Hannah plans to attend Pensacola State College PSC to earn an AA in Agriculture Science and transfer to the University of Florida to pursue a degree in Agriculture Educational and Communication with a minor in Extension Educational and Livestock. Jessica plans to Mississippi State University to earn a degree in Agriculture Communications.

This year’s show will be following very strict guidelines — mandatory masks, the number of in-person spectators may be limited, multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available, and social distancing will be observed. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs; bleachers will not be available. The in-person event will be held at the Escambia County 4-H property on South Highway 99 near Chalker Road in Molino.

The events will also be live streamed on Facebook.