Fire Damages Cantonment Apartment Building

March 11, 2021

A Cantonment apartment building was damaged by fire late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire in the two-story building behind a home in the 2400 block of Highway 297A was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Everyone in the apartment was able to escape the fire without injury.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Brent, Bellview, Beulah and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 