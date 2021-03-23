FDOH Announces This Week’s Escambia County Vaccine Distribution Plan

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Escambia County.

FDOH-Escambia was notified they would be receiving an allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for the week of March 22, 2021. We are coordinating with community partners on distribution efforts.

In partnership with Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Health Care and East Hill Pharmacy, FDOH-Escambia is distributing vaccine in Escambia County. FDOH-Escambia’s total allocation will be distributed accordingly:

Ascension Sacred Heart: 800 doses

Baptist Health Care: 800 doses

East Hill Pharmacy: 200 doses

FDOH-Escambia: 700 doses

Some appointments will be scheduled using the statewide pre-registration system. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting individuals to schedule appointments.

Vaccine recipients must bring proof of eligibility for one of the priority groups :

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 50 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact; and

Medically vulnerable as determined by a physician with a completed form.

FDOH-Escambia is using the statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Escambia County residents should use the statewide pre-registration system to sign up. Residents can call the toll-free line at, 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov.