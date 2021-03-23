FDOH Announces This Week’s Escambia County Vaccine Distribution Plan

March 23, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Escambia County.

FDOH-Escambia was notified they would be receiving an allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for the week of March 22, 2021. We are coordinating with community partners on distribution efforts.

In partnership with Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Health Care and East Hill Pharmacy, FDOH-Escambia is distributing vaccine in Escambia County. FDOH-Escambia’s total allocation will be distributed accordingly:

  • Ascension Sacred Heart: 800 doses
  • Baptist Health Care: 800 doses
  • East Hill Pharmacy: 200 doses
  • FDOH-Escambia: 700 doses

Some appointments will be scheduled using the statewide pre-registration system. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting individuals to schedule appointments.

Vaccine recipients must bring proof of eligibility for one of the priority groups :

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • Persons 50 years of age and older;
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact; and
  • Medically vulnerable as determined by a physician with a completed form.

FDOH-Escambia is using the statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Escambia County residents should use the statewide pre-registration system to sign up. Residents can call the toll-free line at, 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 