Escambia Man Convicted Of Drug Trafficking Faces Up To 70 Years In Prison

March 13, 2021

An Escambia County man is facing up to 70 years in prison after being convicted on multiple drug charges.

Jerrel Lamar Leverette, 38, was convicted of trafficking in meth (200 or grams or more), trafficking in heroin (28 grams or more but less than 30 kilograms), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He will be sentenced on April 1. He faces up to 70 years in prison with a 25-year, minimum-mandatory prison sentence on the trafficking in heroin charge and a 15-year, minimum-mandatory prison sentence on the meth trafficking charge.

On October 30, 2018, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Leverette’s residence in the 800 block of Madison Drive. Deputies located approximately 7.5 pounds of methamphetamine along with a large amount of heroin mixed with fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine. The drugs were located hidden in the attic access in Leverette’s bedroom’s master bathroom. Leverette’s cell phone was obtained and a download revealed incriminating text messages regarding the controlled substances.

