Escambia Fire Rescue Now Hiring For Paid, Entry Level Firefighting Cadet Program

Escambia County has created a paid entry level firefighting position for fire cadets. While attending the fire academy, cadets will receive on-the-job training, a salary and a full range of county benefits including health insurance.

Cadets will attend fire academy classes and other formal training programs to prepare them for state certification as a career firefighter. This also includes participating in fire training drills and observing emergency and non-emergency responses.

“There are a lot of great opportunities with ECFR right now,” said Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams. “We’re looking for volunteer and career firefighters. The cadet program provides a path to get training and receive compensation and benefits. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Fire cadets are allotted one year from time of employment to complete minimum standard training and obtain the required Firefighter II certification with the State of Florida. Incumbents promote from cadet to firefighter upon completion of the course and passing the state test.

Applicants must be age 18 or older and possess a valid driver’s license.

The annual salary for the position is $20,800.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.