Escambia County Unemployment Rate Decreases Slightly

The unemployment rate in Escambia County decreased last month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 4% in February, down from 4.5% in January. That represents 5,892 people out of work out of a county workforce of 147,893. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 3.4%, or 4,980 people.

Three major industries in the Escambia area gained jobs over the year in February 2021. These industries include professional and business services, increasing by 2,000 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 400 jobs; and financial activities, increasing by 100 jobs. The area private sector employment decreased by 1,700 jobs, a decline of 1.1 percent over the year. The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, decreasing by 2,700 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in February, down 0.1 percentage point from the January rate, and up 1.4% from a year ago. There were 474,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,124,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in February