Escambia County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Earns Awards
March 20, 2021
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit competed with multiple agencies during the K-9 Trials held by the Pensacola Police Department this week. Friday, they were presented with the following awards:
2020 Cases in Quarter Award:
- Deputy Matt Beaty and K-9 Maddox
- Deputy Corey Smith and K-9 Cairo
- Deputy Casey Bowling and K-9 Nero
- Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso
- Deputy Thomas Bortner and K-9 Zeek
- Deputy Matt Howell and K-9 Tebow
4th in Overall (Patrol Dog):
- Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane
5th Overall (Patrol Dog):
- Deputy Wayne Gulsby and K-9 Enzo
13th in Overall (Patrol Dog):
- Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel
17th in Overall (Patrol Dog):
- Deputy Corey Smith and K-9 Cairo
4th in Agility:
- Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane
3rd in Two-Man Narcotics:
- Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane
- Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel
4th in Narcotics Indoor Detection:
- Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso
4th in Two-Man Narcotics Detection:
- Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso
- Deputy Matt Beaty and K-9 Maddox
Two-Man Intra-department:
- Deputy Thomas Bortner and K-9 Zeek
- Deputy T. White (Gulf Breeze Police Department)
Top Dual Dog:
- Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel
