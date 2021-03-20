Escambia County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Earns Awards

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit competed with multiple agencies during the K-9 Trials held by the Pensacola Police Department this week. Friday, they were presented with the following awards:

2020 Cases in Quarter Award:

Deputy Matt Beaty and K-9 Maddox

Deputy Corey Smith and K-9 Cairo

Deputy Casey Bowling and K-9 Nero

Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso

Deputy Thomas Bortner and K-9 Zeek

Deputy Matt Howell and K-9 Tebow

4th in Overall (Patrol Dog):

Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane

5th Overall (Patrol Dog):

Deputy Wayne Gulsby and K-9 Enzo

13th in Overall (Patrol Dog):

Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel

17th in Overall (Patrol Dog):

Deputy Corey Smith and K-9 Cairo

4th in Agility:

Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane

3rd in Two-Man Narcotics:

Deputy James Freeman and K-9 Shane

Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel

4th in Narcotics Indoor Detection:

Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso

4th in Two-Man Narcotics Detection:

Deputy Larry Richardson and K-9 Eso

Deputy Matt Beaty and K-9 Maddox

Two-Man Intra-department:

Deputy Thomas Bortner and K-9 Zeek

Deputy T. White (Gulf Breeze Police Department)

Top Dual Dog: