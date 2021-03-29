ECSO: Victim In Gonzalez Reported Cardiac Arrest Found Suffering From Cuts; Person Of Interest Sought

March 29, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a “person of interest” that fled after a reported cardiac arrest in Gonzalez Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m., the ECSO, fire and EMS responded to a mobile home on Conference Road, near the entrance to Ascend Performance Materials.

Morgan Lewis, an ECSO spokesperson, said the man was found to have injuries that appeared to be consistent with being cut. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS; an update on his condition was not immediately available.

When first responders arrived, another man fled the scene. A K-9 unit was called, and a search for the person of interest was underway. Lewis said the man is believed to have outstanding arrest warrants.

Additional updates will be posted as they become available during the active investigation.

File photo.

