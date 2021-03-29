ECSO Takes Lost Goat Into Custody, And They Would Like To Release It To Its Owner

March 29, 2021

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy took a goat into custody last week, and they would like to return it back to its owner.

The goat was found wandering in the area of Quail Hollow Boulevard north of Nine Mile Road. A deputy gave the goat a ride to the sheriff’s office where it was fed and given a “place to crash”, according to the EcSO.

Anyone that knows where to find the owner is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9477.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Takes Lost Goat Into Custody, And They Would Like To Release It To Its Owner”

  1. Jeffrey on March 29th, 2021 1:07 am

    That’s Hutch’s goat, Jimmy! He loves coming uptown. Has he been eating dynamite again? He always had a healthy appetite.





Have a comment on this story?

