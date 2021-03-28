ECSO Looking For Juvenile Missing From Cantonment

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Cantonment.

Ashlyn Elizabeth Tidwell, 14, was last seen about 10:30 Saturday night in the 1000 block of Pine Top Lane, just off Neal Road. She was wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants. She is 5-foot, four-inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

ECSO said she might be in the area of Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.