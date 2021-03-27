Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole Near Florida-Alabama State Line

March 27, 2021

There were no serious injures reported when a driver crashed into a utility pole Friday night near the Florida-Alabama state line, but a few dozen surrounding homes were left without power.

The driver lost control and struck a utility pole on Fannie Road near Carnley Road, just inside Florida, about 11:25 p.m.

Due to a snapped pole and downed lines, Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported 33 customers lost power and Carnley Road and Fannie Road was closed into the early morning hours.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, MedStar EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 