Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole Near Florida-Alabama State Line

There were no serious injures reported when a driver crashed into a utility pole Friday night near the Florida-Alabama state line, but a few dozen surrounding homes were left without power.

The driver lost control and struck a utility pole on Fannie Road near Carnley Road, just inside Florida, about 11:25 p.m.

Due to a snapped pole and downed lines, Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported 33 customers lost power and Carnley Road and Fannie Road was closed into the early morning hours.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, MedStar EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.