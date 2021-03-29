Driver Collides With, Knocks Over Gas Pump In Cantonment

An older driver collided with a gas pump in Cantonment, knocking it over, Monday afternoon in Cantonment.

It happened at the QuickFill on Muscogee Road at Jacks Branch Road. The driver was not injured, and there was no fire or other public danger created by the accident.

We’re told the station remained open with another pump still operational.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.