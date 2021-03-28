Deadline Is Wednesday To Pay Escambia Real Estate, Tangible Property Taxes

March 28, 2021

It’s time to pay those county taxes.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said 2020 unpaid real estate and tangible property taxes become delinquent April 1. Penalties of 3 percent for real estate taxes and 1.5 percent for tangible taxes will be assessed. Over $24.5 million remains unpaid, representing approximately 8 percent of the tax roll.

To avoid a penalty, payment must be made by March 31.

Payment can be made:

  • online by midnight March 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;
  • mailed with a March postmark;
  • left by midnight, March 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations; or
  • by phone at (850) 438-6500, ext. 3252 by close of business March 31.

Online services at EscambiaTaxCollector.com allow customers to check the status of property taxes, pay online, print a receipt, search records, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services. Current taxes may be paid by eCheck for no additional fee.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo.

