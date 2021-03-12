Crestview Gets 7-6 Walk-off Win Over Tate Varsity; Aggie JV Beats Crestview; Freshmen Blanked By Baker (With Gallery)

Crestview 7, Tate 6

Crestview got a 7-6 walk-off win over the Tate Aggies Thursday night. The Bulldogs were down 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Drew Gillis doubled, scoring three runs.

Josiah Glodfelter allowed four hits and one run in six innings while striking out 10 and walking one.

Dalton Bowen went 2-for-3 for Tate. Drew Reaves, Zak Licastro, Bray Touchstone, Jackson Penton, and Tanner Rochon added one hit each for the Aggies.

Tate 17, Crestview 1 (JV)

Tate High School JV handily beat Crestview 17-1 Thursday.

Ethan McAnally homered for Tate in the second, going 3-3 with 3 RBIs. Cade Kelly, Paul Whitson, Javin Floyd, and Colton Swiers had two each each, and Alan Beasley added one.

Swiers tossed three on the mound, allowing one hit on two runs, striking out five and walking two. Cade Kelly pitched two, walking one and striking out four.

Baker (Mobile, AL) 10, Tate 0 (Freshmen)

Baker of Mobile, Alabama, blanked the Tate Aggies Freshmen 10-0 Thursday.

Neal Croom went for four innings on the hill, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out five and walking one. Conner Hassell tossed one inning allowing four hits on four runs, and Connor Baker went for an inning allowing one run.

Ketch King, Joseph Polk, and Hassell had one hit apiece for Tate.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.