COVID-19 vaccine Now Available To Everyone 40 And Over; Community Health Holding Vaccination Clinics

The COVID)-19 vaccine is now available to Florida residents age 40 and older, and next week eligibility will expand to everyone 18 and over.

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at the Brownsville Community Center. These clinics are open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine.

The clinics will held:

Monday, March 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Johnson and Johnson ‘one-shot’ vaccine walk-ins are welcome

Tuesday, March 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moderna vaccine (first of two), appointments required.

Wednesday, March 31, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Johnson and Johnson ‘one-shot’ vaccine appointment required.

For appointments, call (850) 439-3358

Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines:

Persons 40 years of age and older

Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required: Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the preexisting condition.

All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).

Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in day care setting

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Restrictions: