COVID-19 vaccine Now Available To Everyone 40 And Over; Community Health Holding Vaccination Clinics
March 29, 2021
The COVID)-19 vaccine is now available to Florida residents age 40 and older, and next week eligibility will expand to everyone 18 and over.
Community Health Northwest Florida will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at the Brownsville Community Center. These clinics are open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine.
The clinics will held:
- Monday, March 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Johnson and Johnson ‘one-shot’ vaccine walk-ins are welcome
- Tuesday, March 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moderna vaccine (first of two), appointments required.
- Wednesday, March 31, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Johnson and Johnson ‘one-shot’ vaccine appointment required.
For appointments, call (850) 439-3358
- Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines:
- Persons 40 years of age and older
- Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required:
- Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or
- Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the preexisting condition.
- All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).
- Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in day care setting
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older
Restrictions:
- All participants will be required to show photo ID as well as proof of eligibility at time of appointment.
- Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine.
