Commission To Consider Body Camera Purchase For ECSO, Funding Plan

March 23, 2021

The Escambia County Commission is considering the purchase of body cameras for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and a funding plan has been developed to cover the costs for the next three years.

In January, Sheriff Chip Simmons followed through on a campaign pledge and asked commissioners for $912,727 to purchase body cameras for his deputies.

“Every day that we do not have body cameras, there’s one thing that could take place that could come up and embarrass the Sheriff’s Office, could embarrass the county,” Simmons said. “I just think that this is that important — too important for us to delay it.”

Commissioners decided in January to revisit the issue in March, and now there’s a roadmap for the purchase..

The proposed funding schedule is as follows:

  • In fiscal year 2021, purchase 268 body worn cameras to equip all patrol officers
  • In fiscal year 2022, the Sheriff’s Office operating budget will increase $250,000 per year for four new positions to support administration, monitoring and data storage related to the cameras
  • In fiscal year 2023, it is anticipated an additional $50,000 per year will be required for additional storage

CARES Act funds would be used to purchase the body cameras to equip all patrol officers. The purchase will outfit all deputies, and the equipment will sync will existing vehicle cameras. Warranties and software as needed will also be included in the purchase price.

The commission is expected to vote on the plan at a meeting Thursday morning.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 