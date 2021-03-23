Commission To Consider Body Camera Purchase For ECSO, Funding Plan

The Escambia County Commission is considering the purchase of body cameras for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and a funding plan has been developed to cover the costs for the next three years.

In January, Sheriff Chip Simmons followed through on a campaign pledge and asked commissioners for $912,727 to purchase body cameras for his deputies.

“Every day that we do not have body cameras, there’s one thing that could take place that could come up and embarrass the Sheriff’s Office, could embarrass the county,” Simmons said. “I just think that this is that important — too important for us to delay it.”

Commissioners decided in January to revisit the issue in March, and now there’s a roadmap for the purchase..

The proposed funding schedule is as follows:

In fiscal year 2021, purchase 268 body worn cameras to equip all patrol officers

In fiscal year 2022, the Sheriff’s Office operating budget will increase $250,000 per year for four new positions to support administration, monitoring and data storage related to the cameras

In fiscal year 2023, it is anticipated an additional $50,000 per year will be required for additional storage

CARES Act funds would be used to purchase the body cameras to equip all patrol officers. The purchase will outfit all deputies, and the equipment will sync will existing vehicle cameras. Warranties and software as needed will also be included in the purchase price.

The commission is expected to vote on the plan at a meeting Thursday morning.