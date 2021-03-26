Commission Approves Funding For Body Cameras For Escambia Deputies

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of body cameras for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, Sheriff Chip Simmons followed through on a campaign pledge and asked commissioners for $912,727 to purchase body cameras for his deputies.

The cameras and their operation will be funded as follows as follows:

In fiscal year 2021, purchase 268 body worn cameras to equip all patrol officers

In fiscal year 2022, the Sheriff’s Office operating budget will increase $250,000 per year for four new positions to support administration, monitoring and data storage related to the cameras

In fiscal year 2023, it is anticipated an additional $50,000 per year will be required for additional storage

CARES Act funds will bee used to purchase the body cameras to equip all patrol officers. The purchase will outfit all deputies, and the equipment will sync will existing vehicle cameras. Warranties and software as needed will also be included in the purchase price.

“I appreciate the fact that we can work together,” he said. “Whether it’s the board of county commissioners or it’s the sheriff — we can look and say, ‘This is important to our community. This is important for evidence. This is important for critique and for training.’ It’s certainly important for transparency.”

The first deputies are expected to have their body cameras in about two months, and all deputies should have them by October.