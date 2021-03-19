Century Raising Franchise Fees Charged Gulf Power And EREC; Customers Will Pay Up.

The Town of Century is in the process of finalizing new franchise agreements with Gulf Power and Escambia Electric Cooperative.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%, and now the council is raising the fee to 6%.

While the franchise fee is technically charged to the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC tell NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

The town council has held a first reading of a new agreement with Gulf Power that will become official after one more meeting. They are also setting their sights on an increased fee for EREC.

Gulf Power customers with an average 1,000 kwh monthly usage pay about $140 a month, according to Florida Public Service Commission documents. The franchise fee increase will cost customers in the Century town limits about $1.40 per month.