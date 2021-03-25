Cantonment Woman Held Knife To Man’s Throat, Threatened To Kill Him, ECSO Says

A Cantonment woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to slice a man’s throat.

Margaret Carrie Evans, 54, was charged with aggravated assault, battery, and kidnapping/false imprisonment. She remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Thursday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance at a mobile home in the area of Muscogee Road and McQueen Street about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday — their third response to the home within a matter of hours. The victim told deputies that he was sleeping on the couch when Evans woke him up, grabbed him, and pulled his head back and held a kitchen knife to his throat. She accused him of being a liar and stated, “I should kill your [expletive] now,” according to an arrest report.

She then went to the front door, locked it and blocked him from leaving, the report continues. The victim fled to his bedroom, with Evans barricading the bedroom door with several objects. The victim called 911 and maintained communications with the dispatcher until deputies arrived on scene.

Evans had fled the scene, prompting a search with an ECSO K-9. She was found hiding in the woods west of the trailer and was arrested without incident.

The victim was not physically injured, but deputies noted in their report that appeared fearful and his hands were visibly shaking.

A redacted arrest report did not specify the relationship between Evans and the victim.