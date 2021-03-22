Boil Water Notice In Effect For Many Farm Hill Utilities Customers
March 22, 2021
Farm Hill Utilities in Cantonment has issued a boil water notice for the southern part of their water system due to a water main break Sunday.
Numerous residents were without water service for several hours.
The precautionary boil water notice is in effect for
- Highway 97 (CR 97) south of Nowak Road
- All side roads off Highway 97 (CR) south of Nowak Road
- Nowak Road
All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling for at least one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
