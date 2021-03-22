Boil Water Notice In Effect For Many Farm Hill Utilities Customers

Farm Hill Utilities in Cantonment has issued a boil water notice for the southern part of their water system due to a water main break Sunday.

Numerous residents were without water service for several hours.

The precautionary boil water notice is in effect for

Highway 97 (CR 97) south of Nowak Road

All side roads off Highway 97 (CR) south of Nowak Road

Nowak Road

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling for at least one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.