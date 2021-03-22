Boil Water Notice In Effect For Many Farm Hill Utilities Customers

March 22, 2021

Farm Hill Utilities in Cantonment has issued a boil water notice for the southern part of their water system due to a water main break Sunday.

Numerous residents were without water service for several hours.

The precautionary boil water notice is in effect for

  • Highway 97 (CR 97) south of Nowak Road
  • All side roads off Highway 97 (CR) south of Nowak Road
  • Nowak Road

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling for at least one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Written by William Reynolds 

 