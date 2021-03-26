BOCC Approves Daytime Paid Crew For Beulah Fire Station

March 26, 2021

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved a plan to add paid firefighters in Beulah to supplement the volunteer firehouse.

An Escambia Fire Rescue analysis, completed at District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh’s request, estimates the bottom line cost at about $220,000 per year for a three-person fire company in Beulah for nine hours a day, Monday through Friday. The crew would consist of one lieutenant and two firefighters, one of which would be a paramedic to provide Advanced Life Support on medical emergencies.

He said that even with the paid daytime crew, volunteer firefighters would reman a crucial part of the fire service in Beulah. He said that he expects the volunteers ranks to grow at Station 2.

“I look forward to that station being the model of a volunteer firehouse working together, integrated with the support of some paid firefighters to provide the citizens everything that they need,” Bergosh said.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue is staffed much like the new plan for Beulah. Century has a paid firefighter crew on duty from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Volunteers provide coverage nights and weekends.

Written by William Reynolds 

 