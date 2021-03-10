Beulah Man Accused Of Child Abuse After Spanking Boy With A Belt, Leaving Bruises

A Beulah man has been accused of beating his child with a belt, leaving bruises all over his body, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Matthew Harrell, 37, of Pensacola, is charged with felony child cruelty. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a child abuse complaint at Harrell’s home where they were met at the front door by an adult and the young victim. The deputies noted obvious injuries to the child in his report including bruising on the child’s arm, back and right side.

“Daddy did it with a belt,” the victim stated, according to the report.

After incident between other people in the house (their names, ages and relationships are redacted from the report), Harrell got out of the shower, grabbed a belt and started to spank the child, the report states. A witness told deputies Harell hit the child more than five times.

Harrell then told the child to go sit on the couch, where he spanked the boy again, the sheriff’s office said.

The report continues that Harll told someone to soak the child in a hot epsom salt bath to reduce the bruising.