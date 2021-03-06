Beulah Elementary Students Take Virtual Field Trip To Beulah Middle Agricultural Lab

March 6, 2021

Beulah Elementary School took a virtual trip to the agricultural lab at Beulah Middle School Friday.

“Covid has changed a lot of things this year, but this amazing group of young people have not given up or lost heart. In the past, they have loved our trips to Beulah Elementary and teaching the students there about agriculture. Since field trips are currently limited, they had to think outside the box this year,” Beulah Middle School agriscience teacher Leanne Jenkins said.

“They seriously knocked it out of the park today with their “virtual field trip” of the agriculture land lab. It was engaging, so informative and downright fun,” Jenkin said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 