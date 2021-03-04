Baptist Has COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Available In Pensacola And Jay

Baptist Health Care has vaccine appointments available in the communities of Pensacola, Gulf Breeze and Jay, Florida while supplies last. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only to those who meet Florida eligibility criteria. Evening and weekend appointments have been added to accommodate work schedules, including those of school employees. Time and location will be provided once the appointment is confirmed.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently designated for Florida residents who are one of the following:

Age 65 or over

Health care worker

K-12 school employee 50 years of age and older

Sworn law enforcement officer 50 years of age and older

Firefighter 50 years of age and older

People who are in one of the allowable workforce groups must present an ID badge or proof of employment at the appointment.

How to Make a Vaccination Appointment

Appointments can be made one of three ways: