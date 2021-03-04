Baptist Has COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Available In Pensacola And Jay
March 4, 2021
Baptist Health Care has vaccine appointments available in the communities of Pensacola, Gulf Breeze and Jay, Florida while supplies last. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only to those who meet Florida eligibility criteria. Evening and weekend appointments have been added to accommodate work schedules, including those of school employees. Time and location will be provided once the appointment is confirmed.
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently designated for Florida residents who are one of the following:
- Age 65 or over
- Health care worker
- K-12 school employee 50 years of age and older
- Sworn law enforcement officer 50 years of age and older
- Firefighter 50 years of age and older
People who are in one of the allowable workforce groups must present an ID badge or proof of employment at the appointment.
How to Make a Vaccination Appointment
Appointments can be made one of three ways:
- Visit EasySchedule.com. Click “procedure appointment” and complete the registration.
- Email name and contact information to BHCVaccine@bhcpns.org.
- Those without email/internet access can call 850.908.SHOT (7468), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
