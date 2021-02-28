Town Of Jay To Begin Paving Project This Week

The Town of Jay will begin a paving project this week.

Beginning Monday, March 1, Panhandle Grading and Paving will resurface the following streets:

North Commerce Street

Arthur Avenue

Pine Street

South Cherry Street

Magnolia Street

Oak Street

Rosetta Lane

North Cherry Street

Booker Lane

Edeker Circle

There may be some traffic delays along these streets as the company completes the paving project. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

The town has applied for a grant to pave the remainder of streets in the town. Town officials are hopeful that will happen by late summer.