Town Of Jay To Begin Paving Project This Week
February 28, 2021
The Town of Jay will begin a paving project this week.
Beginning Monday, March 1, Panhandle Grading and Paving will resurface the following streets:
North Commerce Street
Arthur Avenue
Pine Street
South Cherry Street
Magnolia Street
Oak Street
Rosetta Lane
North Cherry Street
Booker Lane
Edeker Circle
There may be some traffic delays along these streets as the company completes the paving project. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
The town has applied for a grant to pave the remainder of streets in the town. Town officials are hopeful that will happen by late summer.
Comments