Six Flomaton, Escambia County High Football Players Sign With Colleges

February 16, 2021

Six players Flomaton and Escambia County high school signed Monday to play football at the collegiate level.

Four players from Flomaton High School signed:

  • Jaquez Madison signed with Bluffington University in Ohio
  • Riley McMorris signed with Allan Hancock College in California
  • Travon Brown signed with Gila River College in Arizona
  • Ki-Jana Carter signed with Salt River College in Arizona

Two Escambia County High School (Atmore) players — Dezmun Crenshaw and Jacobey James — signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

