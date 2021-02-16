Six Flomaton, Escambia County High Football Players Sign With Colleges

Six players Flomaton and Escambia County high school signed Monday to play football at the collegiate level.

Four players from Flomaton High School signed:

Jaquez Madison signed with Bluffington University in Ohio

Riley McMorris signed with Allan Hancock College in California

Travon Brown signed with Gila River College in Arizona

Ki-Jana Carter signed with Salt River College in Arizona

Two Escambia County High School (Atmore) players — Dezmun Crenshaw and Jacobey James — signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.