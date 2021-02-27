Northview Chiefs Shut Out The Flomaton Hurricanes 7-0 (With Photo Gallery)

February 27, 2021

The Northview Chiefs shut out the Flomaton Hurricanes 7-0 Friday night in Bratt. The game was scoreless until the Chiefs came alive in the third with five runs.

On the mound, Jamarkus Jefferson led the Northview Chiefs to victory. He went four and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one. Josh Landis tossed two and third innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out two.

On the mound, Jefferson had a triple.

Rustin Pope went 2-4 for the Chiefs with three RBIs. Kaden Odom, Josh Landis and Logan Misnar had one RBI each.

William Rollin and Jerry Wayne Carnley had two hits each for Flomaton.

Flomaton 11, Northview 3 (JV)

The junior varsity Flomaton Hurricanes pulled away in the fourth inning with eight runs to defeat the Northview Chiefs 11-3 Friday in Bratt.

Rylan Minor pitched four and a third innings for the Chiefs, allowing nine hits and zero runs while striking out six. Caden Mill pitched relief for two-thirds of an inning.

Minor, Mills, Daniel Riggs, Zach Jones, Payton Gilliam, Robbie Bodiford, and Braedon McGhee each had one hit for the JV Chiefs.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Flomaton Hurricanes in varsity baseball action Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

