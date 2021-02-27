Northview Chiefs Beat The Baker Gators (With Photo Gallery)

February 27, 2021

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Baker Gators Friday night in Bratt.

In varsity action, the Northview beat Baker 7-1. The junior varsity NHS Chiefs beat Baker 6-4.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click here.

The Lady Chiefs will host Crestview on Tuesday. The JV plays at 4:00, followed by the varsity at 6:00.

Pictured: The varsity Northview Chiefs beat Baker Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

