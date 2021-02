65-Year Man Killed After Trying To Cross Davis Highway

A 65-year old Escambia County Man was killed Friday night when he attempted to walk across North Davis Highway.

It happened about 7 p.m. as a 40-year old Pensacola man was traveling southbound near Ladd Drive when his SUV struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Sacred Heart hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.