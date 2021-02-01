Leigh Ann Macks

Mrs. Leigh Ann Macks, age 42, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Macks was born in Pensacola, FL, former resident of Century, FL and had resided in Jay, FL for the past 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother and daughter. Her favorite activity was being with her family and friends on a river bank or the beach, spoiling her babies. She was involved with the children ministries, loved singing in the church with her sons and praising the Lord. She enjoyed woodworks and crafts, fishing and hunting. She was a rural mail carrier with over 12 years of service. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Orria and Betty Stuckey and Lester and Virginia Pierce and aunt, Sandra Stuckey.

She is survived by her father and step-mother, Paul & Karen Pierce of Ramsey, IL; mother and step-father, Judy & Donnie Waters of Canoe, AL; husband of 21 years, Don Wesley Macks of Jay, FL; two sons, Tanner Lee Macks of Jay, FL and Todd Wesley Macks of Jay, FL; two brothers, Sam (Ashleigh) Pierce of Jay, FL and Brian (Tracy) Pierce of Frisco City, AL; two sisters, Christina (Randy) Hoover of Mulberry, IL and Robin (Rico) Padilla of McDavid, FL and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Bryan officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 12:30 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials are made to the PNH Research and Support Foundation at 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814.