Glodfelter Throws Complete Game Shutout As Tate Beats Milton (With Photo Gallery)
February 27, 2021
Josiah Glodfelter threw a complete-game shutout Friday night as the Tate Aggies beat the Milton Panthers 3-0.
Glodfelter allowed just one hit and walked zero while striking out 15.
At the plate, Drew Reaves, Jadon Fryman, Jackson Penton and Frankie Randall each had one hit for the Aggies. Randall had two RBIs.
Up next, the Tate Aggies will be on the road Tuesday night at Fort Walton Beach.
Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
