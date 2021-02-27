Glodfelter Throws Complete Game Shutout As Tate Beats Milton (With Photo Gallery)

Josiah Glodfelter threw a complete-game shutout Friday night as the Tate Aggies beat the Milton Panthers 3-0.

Glodfelter allowed just one hit and walked zero while striking out 15.

At the plate, Drew Reaves, Jadon Fryman, Jackson Penton and Frankie Randall each had one hit for the Aggies. Randall had two RBIs.

Up next, the Tate Aggies will be on the road Tuesday night at Fort Walton Beach.

For more photos, click here.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.