ECUA Still Working To Replace Over 15,000 Blue Cans In North Escambia

ECUA is still working to replace over 15,000 blue cans in North Escambia. The cans were used in the Allied Waste service area that ECUA took over in January 2009.

ECUA customers are asked to leave their blue cans out at the curb after this week’s pick up as crews will be working each day to expedite the replacement process. Cans that already have the ECUA logo are not included in this effort.

“These can are at least 12 years old,” ECUA spokesperson Nathalie Bowers. “The old ones are going to be recycled. Many of them have broken hinges or wheels.”

The replacement cans are not a new expenditure for ECUA. The cans were used for ECUA service in Santa Rosa County, which came to an end on December 31. 2020.

“The replacement cans are at most five years old,” Bowers said. “They are cleaned before deeming them ready to deliver to a customer.”

ECUA customers will not be charged for their new can.

NorthEscambia.com file graphic.